WORLD
2 MIN READ
2017 in review: A turbulent year at the United Nations
As the United Nations faced serious challenges this year arbitrating in old and new disputes, here's a quick take on what lies ahead of it in the coming year.
2017 in review: A turbulent year at the United Nations
The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came into the office at the end of 2016, facing a daunting task of mediating between the powers that are engaged in one of the bloodiest wars and proxy conflicts. 

From the never-ending war in Syria and Rohingya crisis in Myanmar to the North Korea's missile tests and Jerusalem crisis, Guterres had to grapple with several compelling issues. Though he made some significant progress in brokering some peace deals, he still has a long way to go. The UN is sitting on too many unresolved disputes. 

Recommended

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo takes a look at the issues Guterres is most likely to include on his 2018 agenda.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests