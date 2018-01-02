SRINAGAR, Indian-administered Kashmir – One evening in early February, 2011, Mohammed Maqbool Bhat sat in his one-room house in Srinagar, the capital of the Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir. As Bhat waited for his wife to call him for dinner in their makeshift kitchen outside, he heard a loud bang.

At first, he thought it was an electric transformer on the road that made the sound. But a few seconds later, he heard his wife Yasmeena crying out for him. He bolted from the door and saw Yasmeena near the kitchen door, bleeding from her throat and holding on to her newborn baby, Nighat.

The father of six children who are between three months to 17 years of age, Bhat was unable to grasp what was going on around him. He ran inside the kitchen and faced a macabre scene.

"There were body parts and blood all over the floor," he says. "I saw Mumtaz (his daughter) bleeding and crying. I dragged her out, but I didn't have the courage to go back inside again. I just sat there next to her and screamed till the neighbors heard us."

A bombshell had exploded in Bhat's kitchen. The blast was so ferocious that his two children Noor Mohammed and Bisma died on the spot. Another one passed away the next day in the hospital. Somehow, his wife and three other children survived.

Earlier in the day, his 14-year-old son Noor had picked up what the surviving family members described as "a round metal object" from the debris of a nearby house. Not knowing what it was, he brought it home and started playing with it in the kitchen while his siblings sat next to him.

"There was no electricity," Yasmeena recalls. "We all were sitting around the candle. I was breastfeeding Nighat. He tried to open a round metal object on the grinding stone."

Suddenly there was a loud noise.

The metal object turned out to be an explosive. A few months ago, three anti-India rebels associated with Lashkar e Taiba militant outfit were killed by Indian armed forces in a gunfight a few hundred meters away from Bhat's house.

Bhat says the forces used heavy artillery, destroying the house in which the rebels were entrapped. After the end of the military operation, they left without cleaning up the area. Noor, as per Bhat, found the shell somewhere near the scene of fighting while he was playing with his friends.

"The explosion was so powerful that Nighat went flying to the door. I picked her up and ran out. I didn't even realise I was bleeding at the time," says Yasmeena.

As the news spread across the disputed region, local ministers and high-ranking police officials as well as some members of India's paramilitary Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF) came to visit Bhat and his family.

The government promised Bhat that he would be given financial aid. An unskilled labourer, Bhat spent all his savings on the medication of his injured family members. He was in desperate need of monetary help and the government did not live up to its promise, as Bhat had to fight for the compensation.

"My shoes wore out making rounds of every department in the government," he says while shuffling a bundle of documents he has assembled over the years.

Two years later in 2013, the State Human Rights Commission pushed the government to pay Bhat his dues. In its order, the commission noted, “… this grave and pathetic incident has allegedly taken place only because of the sole negligence of the district administration including the police and bomb disposal squad who failed to clear the debris after the encounter between security forces and militants.”

The commission also said that the government should pay for the damage of Bhat's house and also provide him a government job.

But Bhat says he was paid $12,500 (800,000 Indian rupees). He spent most of it on the treatment of his wife and his 17-year-old daughter Mumtaz. “The neighbours gave us some land to build a new house. I spent some of the money on building the house and rest on their treatment. We are very poor. We were already having a hard time surviving,” Bhat says.

Bhat married off Mumtaz in 2015. But last year she returned to her parents' house as she began suffering from the bouts of pain in her legs and lower back, a side effect of her injuries. During the long months of winter, it gets worse with swelling.