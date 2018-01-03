WORLD
3 MIN READ
Google moved $19.2 billion to Bermuda to avoid tax: Bloomberg report
"We pay all of the taxes due and comply with the tax laws in every country we operate in around the world," Google spokesman says.
Google moved $19.2 billion to Bermuda to avoid tax: Bloomberg report
According to US financial filings, Google's global effective tax rate in 2016 was 19.3 percent. / Reuters Archive
January 3, 2018

Google moved $19.2 billion (15.9 billion euros) to a Bermuda shell company in 2016, saving it billions of dollars in taxes that year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, quoting regulatory filings in the Netherlands.

Google uses two structures, known as a "Double Irish" and a "Dutch Sandwich", to shield the majority of its international profits from taxation, Bloomberg reported.

"The setup involves shifting revenue from one Irish subsidiary to a Dutch company with no employees, and then on to a Bermuda mailbox owned by another Ireland-registered company," it said.

The amount of money Google moved through this tax structure in 2016 was seven percent higher than the year before, according to company filings with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce dated December 22 and which were made available online on Tuesday.

"We pay all of the taxes due and comply with the tax laws in every country we operate in around the world," Bloomberg quoted a Google spokesman as saying in a statement.

According to US financial filings, Google's global effective tax rate in 2016 was 19.3 percent, which it achieved in part by shifting the majority of its international profit to the Bermuda-based entity, the news agency continued.

Recommended

Applying that tax rate, Google would have saved $3.7 billion via the 2016 transfer, it calculated.

With public coffers still strained years after the worst of the debt crisis, EU leaders have agreed to tackle the question of how to tax internet giants, with French President Emmanuel Macron slamming the likes of Google, Facebook and Apple as the "freeloaders of the modern world."

Today's tax rules were designed for when multinationals developed real assets and operations in different nations, making it relatively clear where taxes were paid.

But the US tech titans exist almost exclusively in the virtual world, their services piped through apps to smart phones and tablets from designers and data servers oceans away.

In accordance with EU tax rules, they choose to report incomes in an EU nation with low tax rates, depriving others of millions, if not hundreds of millions, in tax revenues.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests