Google moved $19.2 billion (15.9 billion euros) to a Bermuda shell company in 2016, saving it billions of dollars in taxes that year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, quoting regulatory filings in the Netherlands.

Google uses two structures, known as a "Double Irish" and a "Dutch Sandwich", to shield the majority of its international profits from taxation, Bloomberg reported.

"The setup involves shifting revenue from one Irish subsidiary to a Dutch company with no employees, and then on to a Bermuda mailbox owned by another Ireland-registered company," it said.

The amount of money Google moved through this tax structure in 2016 was seven percent higher than the year before, according to company filings with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce dated December 22 and which were made available online on Tuesday.

"We pay all of the taxes due and comply with the tax laws in every country we operate in around the world," Bloomberg quoted a Google spokesman as saying in a statement.

According to US financial filings, Google's global effective tax rate in 2016 was 19.3 percent, which it achieved in part by shifting the majority of its international profit to the Bermuda-based entity, the news agency continued.