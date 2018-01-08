At least 24 civilians were killed in air strikes on residential areas in the opposition-held province of Idlib in northwestern Syria late Sunday, according to a volunteer first responders group.

Sources from the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said 12 people were killed in raids that targeted Falul village.

Air strikes also killed three civilians in Kafr Nabl town, two in Abu Adh Dhuhu town, three in Sheikh Ahmad village, and four in al Gadfa and Kansafra villages, sources said.

The areas were the target of numerous attacks throughout the night, they added.

It is not yet clear which party carried out the raids which came shortly after at least 30 people were killed in four explosions in Idlib on Sunday.