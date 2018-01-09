POLITICS
2 MIN READ
H&M apologises for monkey hoodie advertisement
The clothing brand withdrew an ad featuring a black child model wearing a hoodie reading "coolest monkey in the jungle" after it triggered racism accusations.
H&M apologises for monkey hoodie advertisement
Swedish H&M said in an emailed statement it fully understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction to the image. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2018

Fashion group H&M apologised on Tuesday for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" and said it had removed it from all its marketing.

The ad was widely criticised for being racist, including by Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who has a clothing line in H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017. 

He said he would not do so again after seeing the advertisement.

Recommended

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The word "monkey" has long been used by some as a racial slur.

Swedish H&M said in an emailed statement it fully understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction to the image.

Other celebrities criticising the advertisement via social media included US rap star Diddy and basketball star LeBron James. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'