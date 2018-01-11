KUFR AQAB, occupied East Jerusalem — Out of a prefab caravan surrounded by the empty shells of half-finished high-rises near the West Bank's separation wall, Saed Abu Osba offers attractive real estate deals.

Colourful leaflets in his office promise a life of comfort in Kufr Aqab neighbourhood: big apartments with balconies, parking lots, abundant green spaces and extra guest rooms. And for regular Palestinians, who cannot afford to have such comforts elsewhere in Jerusalem, the prices are a steal.

But the reality is not as rosy as depicted in the leaflets. Kufr Aqab is a rundown neighbourhood with streets lined with heaps of trash, not trees. The parking lots have yet to evolve from their current status of improvised dumpsites, testimony to the neglect that plagues the entire neighbourhood.

Between Jerusalem and Ramallah, near the infamous Qalandiya military checkpoint, Kufr Aqab is one of the neighbourhoods that was left on the West Bank side of the wall. Instead of coming under the control of the Palestinian Authority, the neighbourhood remained administratively part of Israel-run Jerusalem. Its unusual status has now turned Saed Abu Osba's well-marketed housing deals into a potential nightmare.

About a year ago, Inas Joubran and her husband Abu Jamil bought an apartment in one of the buildings still under construction in the area. They moved in with their three children while bricks were still being laid on the upper floors. It is their first home bought with savings over fifteen years of marriage.

But as they began to settle down, the Israeli government sent them an eviction notice, informing them that their apartment building, along with five other similar structures, would soon be knocked down.

The aim of the demolition, said the government, was to widen the road and ease the flow of traffic around the Qalandiya checkpoint.

“When we first heard about it we couldn't believe it, we didn't believe it would happen," says 33-year-old Inas, adding that the family was first notified of the municipality's intentions last May. "But in September we received an order to take all our furniture out of the apartment. We started thinking what to do, where to go. We put all our savings in this.”

Prior to moving to Kufr Aqab, the couple had been renting an apartment in the cramped Shuafat, the only refugee camp located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem municipality.

The upward mobility of Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem came under severe strain due to a rising population, tough building restrictions imposed by Israel, as well as the growing presence of foreign diplomats and international aid organisations.

All this has contributed to home prices shooting through the roof in East Jerusalem, pushing Palestinians to invest in neighbourhoods like Kufr Aqab.

“What you buy here (in Kufr Aqab) for 100,000 US dollars, in Jerusalem [it] would cost half a million,” says Abu Jamil, a butcher originally from a small village near Hebron. “Basically we have to buy here as it counts as a Jerusalem area. It's better and less tense than Shuafat [camp]."

Palestinian families have often no choice but to live here. Since family reunification procedures were stopped by a temporary order in 2003, Jerusalem residents who marry Palestinians from the West Bank are not able to obtain permits for them to live in Jerusalem. The order has been renewed every year since.

Most Palestinians living in Jerusalem do not take up Israeli citizenship and residents were compelled to become “permanent residents” when Israel unilaterally annexed East Jerusalem. Their status, however, can expire if they are unable to prove their continued connection to the city, which includes paying the arnona, a municipal tax that applies to areas under Israeli control. Between 1967 and 2016, 14,595 Palestinians from East Jerusalem have seen their residency revoked, according to interior ministry figures published by human rights group Hamoked, which has called it a “quiet deportation” policy.

More land, fewer Palestinians

Kufr Aqab is emblematic of the effects of Israeli policy in Jerusalem, and of israel's policies towards the city.

In early January, the Knesset passed an amendment to law that would make it more difficult to transfer parts of Jerusalem to Palestinian jurisdiction, essentially making it harder to divide the city. While Israel considers the whole of Jerusalem as its capital, Palestinians claim the eastern sector as the capital of their future state. The status of the city has been one of the thorniest issues around the now-defunct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

The vote on the bill was postponed immediately after US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which sparked a global backlash.

The bill also paves the way for separating neighbourhoods located beyond the separation wall from the city by creating a new municipal body for them under Israeli control. Kufr Aqab as well as Shuafat refugee camp, Al Walaja and parts of Al Sawahra would be affected. Nearly 150,000 people, more than two-thirds of East Jerusalem Palestinians, live in these areas.

According to Jerusalem watchdog Ir Amim, at stake is “the first practical move since the annexation of East Jerusalem in 1967 to implement the de facto annexation of areas in the West Bank to Israel, while at the same time conducting a massive transfer of Palestinian residents from Jerusalem,” a recent position paper said.

Together with another bill known as the “Greater Jerusalem bill” aimed at expanding the borders of the city to include a number of settlements, “these proposals will decisively undermine chances for a political resolution on the city, rupture the urban fabric, and escalate the conflict in Jerusalem,” said the organisation.

The map of the Municipality of Jerusalem was redrawn at the time of the Oslo II accords in 1995, expanding the city limits. When the wall was erected years later, it cut off Kufr Aqab and other Palestinian neighborhoods from the city.