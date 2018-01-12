WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's government struggles to exert control over Taiz
Houthi rebels were largely defeated in the city of Taiz in southwestern Yemen more than a year ago but the government hasn't been able to maintain influence over the area.
Yemen's government struggles to exert control over Taiz
The Arabian peninsula's poorest country, Yemen is one of the most violent fronts in the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. / AP Archive
January 12, 2018

A symptom of a growing problem in Taiz is the inability of the government to extend control over an area that's now largely free of rebel forces – except for Al Qaeda forces that are growing in strength in the embattled city. 

"They've taken control of large areas of the city, and we've noticed that the state and the army deliberately avoids confronting them, and doesn't want to enter into open conflict with them," says an activist who narrowly escaped an attack by Al Qaeda, Fawwaz (his real name has been withheld for security purposes). 

"So they're able to entrench themselves more, and carry out their agenda of attracting youth." 

A Saudi-led coalition, backing an internationally recognised government, has been at war with Iran-allied Shia rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. 

Recommended

The war, which is at a stalemate, has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced three million, damaged critical infrastructure and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Taiz. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran