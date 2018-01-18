US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday denied that the US had any intention of building a Syria-Turkey border force, saying the issue, which has incensed Ankara, had been "misportrayed."

Turkey has warned of an imminent incursion into Syria's Afrin district after Washington said it would help Syrian Democratic Forces led by YPG militias to set up a new 30,000-strong border force.

Tillerson told reporters that he had met Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Vancouver on Tuesday to clarify the issue.

Waiving its newly announced name, "Border Protection Force," the Pentagon late on Wednesday claimed that PKK/PYD-led SDF force was not a new "army" or conventional "border guard" force.

"That entire situation has been misportrayed, misdescribed," Tillerson said. "Some people misspoke. We are not creating a border security force at all," he said aboard his aircraft taking him back to Washington from Canada, where he hosted a meeting on North Korea.

"I think it’s unfortunate that comments made by some left that impression. That is not what we’re doing."

TRT World'sHarry Horton has more from Washington DC.

'Border Protection Force'

"The US continues to train local security forces in Syria. The training is designed to enhance security for displaced persons returning to their devastated communities," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said in a statement.

"It is also essential so that ISIS [Daesh] cannot re-emerge in liberated and ungoverned areas. This is not a new "army" or conventional "border guard" force."

Turkey has long protested against US support for the PYD/PKK, while Washington has brushed off its status as a PKK offshoot, calling it a "reliable ally" in its fight against Daesh in Syria.