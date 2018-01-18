WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslim trainee lawyer kicked out of courtroom in Italy over headscarf
Asmae Belfakir was told by a judge to take her headscarf off or leave the courtroom on Wednesday in Bologna.
Muslim trainee lawyer kicked out of courtroom in Italy over headscarf
Morocccan-born trainee lawyer refuses to take off her veil and leaves the courtroom. (Photo: Archive) / AA
January 18, 2018

A Moroccan-born trainee lawyer was kicked out of a courtroom in Italy's Bologna province on Wednesday for wearing a Muslim veil, reports said.

The judge asked 25-year-old Asmae Belfakir either to remove her headscarf or leave the courtroom at Emilia-Romagna regional administrative court.

Belfakir refused to take off her headscarf and chose to leave, according to the Italian media.

The woman was chosen as a trainee by the legal office of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

Recommended

Speaking to Italy's AGI news agency,she said she had never experienced anything like this before and had attended dozens of hearings at regional and state courts wearing the religious garment.

The Organisation of Young Italian Lawyers (AIGA) said the judge's action had been "inconceivable" and "against constitutional principles."

"There are no laws banning the veil in a courtroom — the judge had voiced an arbitrary position," said Bologna's Islamic Community Coordinator Yassine Lafram speaking to ANSA news agency.

Many social media users condemned the judge's order and voiced solidarity with the young trainee.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Imprisoned Marwan Barghouti won't be part of hostage-prisoner exchange, says Israel
SDF carries out deadly terror attacks in Syria's Aleppo despite ceasefire
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
Bangladesh takes a leaf from recent Pakistan-India clash, to buy Chinese fighter jets
'Master of the apocalypse': Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire deal as death toll rises to 67,200
Putin hails Russia-Tajikistan ties as ‘reliable' alliance during Dushanbe visit
RSF paramilitaries attack Sudan mosque, killing civilians seeking refuge
Hamas will hand over 'ALL' Israeli captives on October 13: Trump
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Australia and India sign defence pact to reinforce Indo-Pacific cooperation
Afghanistan's top diplomat visits India for the first time amid South Asia’s power balance
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto