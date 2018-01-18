WORLD
Egypt and Ethiopia agree not to clash over Nile waters
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi says the Nile should serve as a source of cohesion and development, not of conflict with Ethiopia.
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi (R) meeting with Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn at the Presidential Palace in the capital Cairo on January 18, 2018. / AFP
January 18, 2018

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Thursday at talks in Cairo they were opposed to any "conflict" over the sharing of Nile waters.

Sisi said that Desalegn's visit was "a clear sign for our peoples and the entire world of our political will and determination to overcome all obstacles" between the two countries.

The Nile should serve as "a source of cohesion and development, not of conflict" with Ethiopia, which is building a controversial dam that has raised Egyptian concerns over water supplies, he said.

"We agreed that we must make sure that this great river never becomes an object of competition, mistrust and conflict," Desalegn told a joint news conference.

Sisi said Ethiopia was not aiming "to harm the interests of Egypt", while reiterating Cairo's call for the World Bank to serve as a neutral interlocutor between the two countries on technical issues related to the Nile.

Egypt relies almost totally on the Nile for irrigation and drinking water, and says it has "historic rights" to the river, guaranteed by treaties from 1929 and 1959.

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam project on the Blue Nile, launched in 2012, is designed to feed a hydroelectric project to produce 6,000 megawatts of power, equal to six nuclear-powered plants.

The Blue and the White Nile tributaries converge in Sudan's capital Khartoum and from there run north through Egypt to the Mediterranean.

SOURCE:AFP
