Former president Dilma Rousseff said on Friday that Brazil will be ungovernable if a court decision due next week blocks Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva from running in October polls, and upholds his corruption conviction.

"Any government that assumes power by winning the 2018 elections, without a transparent and correct electoral process, without maneuvres to invalidate candidates – as in Lula's case – will not be able to govern this country," Rousseff told AFP in an interview.

Lula was sentenced in July to 9.5 years behind bars after being convicted of corruption in Brazil's huge "Car Wash" graft scandal. The court in Porto Alegre said it will rule on his appeal January 24.

That could decide whether Lula – hugely popular during his 2001-2010 two-term presidency – can take part in October 2018 presidential elections in which he is currently the frontrunner.

Speaking by phone from her home in Porto Alegre, Rousseff – who was impeached in 2016 for breaking budget rules – said she believed Lula can calm the South American country's stormy political waters.

"I don't think that insisting on the political use of the judicial system will stabilise and grow the country," she said.

Turn the page

"Lula can help turn the page, help in a transition period between now and a reconstruction.

"We are going to have to try to heal the wounds and mend the country."

After years of economic decline and corruption scandals, Brazilians are so far turning away from centrist, traditional candidates, with Lula a comfortable leader in the polls, despite his many legal problems.

Rousseff, 70, still believes that her impeachment was a parliamentary coup intended to cut a cycle of 13 years of leftist rule, and that the legal process against her mentor Lula is aimed at "dismantling" his socialist policies.