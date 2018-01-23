Fox Searchlight's fantasy drama The Shape of Water, about a woman who falls in love with a strange river creature, led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods, including the top prize for best picture.

It will contend with gay romance Call Me By Your Name, British World War Two dramas Darkest Hour and Dunkirk, racial thriller Get Out, mother-daughter tale Lady Bird, romance Phantom Thread, press freedom movie The Post and dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 4.

The Shape of Water earned nominations in all major categories, including for its director Guillermo del Toro, and for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.

Bauer Media Entertainment reporter, Lucy Ford discusses nominations with TRT World.