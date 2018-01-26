WORLD
1 MIN READ
YPG forces thousands of Kurds from Afrin to flee to Turkey
Turkish officials say 300,000 Kurds have fled from Syria to Turkey since the beginning of the war. Many are from Afrin.
YPG forces thousands of Kurds from Afrin to flee to Turkey
Picture shows two Syrian Kurdish women who escaped from Syria’s Kobane to Turkey’s Sirnak province. / AA Archive
January 26, 2018

Thousands of mainly-Kurdish residents from Afrin were forced to flee to Turkey, after the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG terror group, took over more than five years ago. 

But even though they've made new lives across the border, they still hold on to memories of the life they left behind. 

Neriman is one of them. She is a Kurdish refugee from Afrin who had to choose between leaving her village or joining the PYD, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group. 

Recommended

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports from Hatay, on the Turkey-Syria border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin