Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque attack
Muslims are concerned about their safety in Canada a year after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec killed six and wounded 19 others. One of the victims was Aymen Derbali, whose bravery may have limited the attack.
Aymen Derbali, 41, a victim of the Quebec City mosque attack, doing rehabilitation exercises on January 25, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. / AFP
January 29, 2018

As Canada remembers victims of shootings during evening prayers at the mosque in Quebec, many Muslims remain fearful of being attacked again.

The January 29, 2017 attack left six Muslim men dead and 19 others wounded. The shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, is due to stand trial in March on six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

When Sunday evening prayers were interrupted by gunfire, Aymen Derbali deliberately distracted the attacker, giving others time to escape. He was shot multiple times.

"The first bullet I received was in my leg. The second one in my chin. And two bullets in my abdomen. So, I fell down. I fell down and lost consciousness," Derbali said.

"The brothers told me that he came a little bit closer and he fired three times on me I think, to be sure that I will be dead."

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
