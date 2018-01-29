As Canada remembers victims of shootings during evening prayers at the mosque in Quebec, many Muslims remain fearful of being attacked again.

The January 29, 2017 attack left six Muslim men dead and 19 others wounded. The shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, is due to stand trial in March on six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

When Sunday evening prayers were interrupted by gunfire, Aymen Derbali deliberately distracted the attacker, giving others time to escape. He was shot multiple times.

"The first bullet I received was in my leg. The second one in my chin. And two bullets in my abdomen. So, I fell down. I fell down and lost consciousness," Derbali said.