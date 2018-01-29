The Russian-hosted conference on reaching peace in Syria has set up a 150-member committee to discuss changes to the existing Syrian constitution, participants said on Tuesday.

Participants at the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue conference in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi called for the respect of the country's territorial integrity and said the Syrian people alone should decide the shape of their government, according to a final statement.

The statement said the participants had agreed on "basic principles" deemed essential for saving Syria after nearly seven years of civil war and endorsed a "democratic" path for the country through elections.

But it made no mention of Assad.

Syrian peace talks in Sochi organised by Turkey, Iran and Russia as part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, and its main purpose is to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

The conference on reaching peace in Syria agreed to create constitutional committee which will work in Geneva, TASS news agency cited Russia's Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

The committee will include those groups that were not attending the peace conference hold in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Lavrov said.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports the latest from Sochi.