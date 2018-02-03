Three women set to make history by becoming the first people to represent Nigeria in the winter Olympics have arrived in Africa's most populous country amid final preparations ahead of the Games.

The trio, all raised in the United States, make up the Super Eagles women's bobsleigh team who will compete in this month's Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The participation of team members Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga will not just be a first for Nigeria. No African nation has ever competed in an Olympic bobsled event.

"Representing Nigeria and Africa is an honour, it is so humbling," Adigun, the driver, told a news conference in the southern commercial capital, Lagos, attended by around 100 people.

The journey to South Korea began in a Texas garage in 2014, where Adigun, born in the United States to Nigerian parents, began hammering together a makeshift sled out of wood and scraps that she named the "Mayflower".

A former sprinter who competed in 100 metres hurdles for Nigeria at the 2012 London Olympic Games, Adigun developed a love for bobsleigh as a brakewoman in the US bobsled program.