French President Emmanuel Macron stood firm in the face of growing nationalist demands in Corsica on Wednesday, rejecting calls for increasing autonomy in the restive Mediterranean island.

Wrapping up his first visit there since Corsican nationalists swept elections in December, Macron attempted to project the image of a strong unified France and said "non" to demands to recognise Corsican as a second official language. He also ruled out the creation of the status of "Corsican resident."

"There is one official language — it's French," he thundered imperiously in a speech in Corsica's second town of Bastia. His address received scant applause.

The language recognition was one of the key wishes of nationalist leaders such as Gilles Simeoni and Jean-Guy Talamoni who reportedly boycotted a Wednesday lunch with Macron.

Demands for political autonomy

In the wake of Catalonia's latest independence referendum, Corsican nationalists have downplayed any ambitions for secession, saying the island lacked the demographic and economic clout of the Spanish region.

On Tuesday, Macron also refused to release Corsican prisoners held in mainland prisons, two days after thousands of nationalists demonstrated on Sunday ahead of the president's visit.

But Macron did give the nationalist leaders an olive-branch on Wednesday by saying he was open to adding a specific mention of Corsica in the French Constitution.

Some moves have already been taken to increase independence, including the creation in January of a new regional assembly that Macron called "the most decentralized in mainland France."

"I'm for that everyone in the republic can express their identity," he said.