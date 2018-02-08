The US-led anti-Daesh coalition carried out strikes in "self-defense" against forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad, leaving at least 100 dead, the US military said Wednesday.

The strikes were to counter an "unprovoked attack against well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters," the US Central Command said, referring to US-backed forces against Daesh.

"We estimate more than 100 Syrian pro-regime forces were killed while engaging SDF and coalition forces," while one SDF member was wounded, a US military official said.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports from Kilis near the Turkey-Syria border.

The SDF is backed by coalition support on the east bank of the Euphrates. The main component of the SDF, known as the YPG, is the target of a military operation in northern Syria by US ally Turkey, which considers the YPG a "terrorist" group and the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is regarded as a terror group by the US, EU, NATO and Turkey.

According to CENTCOM, "coalition service members in an advise, assist, and accompany capacity were co-located with SDF partners during the attack."

"The coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression," it said.

The US military official said the attack - which began on Wednesday - involved some 500 personnel from "pro-regime" forces armed with tanks, artillery and mortars.

Statements carried by Syrian state television called it a "new aggression" and "an attempt to support terrorism".

The SDF and the coalition targeted the attacking forces with air and artillery strikes after "20 to 30 artillery and tank rounds landed within 500 meters (yards) of the SDF headquarters location," the official said.