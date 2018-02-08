At least 75 civilians have been killed in the Bashar al Assad regime's airstrikes in Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, according to sources from Syrian Civil Defense.

The air strikes on civilian residential areas killed 27 in Arbin, 17 in Jisrin, two in Zamalka, three in Sabka, three in Misraba, seven in Hamuriya, one in Bayt Sava and another one in Madyara neighborhoods, the sources told the Anadolu Agency.

Also, eight civilians were killed in Duma, four in Hazzah and another two civilians were killed in Harasta, said the civil defence units, also known as the White Helmets.

The White Helmets were dispatched to the scene for search and rescue as death toll was feared to increase.

The regime forces have been conducting intensified airstrikes on the region since Thursday morning.

As TRT World's Joseph Hayat reports more than 200 civilians have been killed by regime air strikes in Eastern Ghouta in the last four days.

Located in the outskirt of capital Damascus, Eastern Ghouta was declared a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are forbidden.