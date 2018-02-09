The Swiss military might be neutral when it comes to wars, but not when it concerns its name being used on Swiss watches.

On Friday, the Swiss Defence Department announced it had won a years-long battle against a small watchmaker over the right to use the "Swiss Military" moniker on its timepieces.

Montres Charmex, based near Basel, had been selling its watches, which retail for $500 to $5,000, using the Swiss Military name for more than 20 years after taking out a trademark in 1995.

But hostilities broke out several years ago after the Swiss army's procurement agency tried to register the name with patent authorities following a change in intellectual property law.

With Friday's ruling, Charmex's attempt to block the government failed. The Federal Administrative Court found that the term "Swiss Military" could be used only on watches licensed by the government.

The Swiss government said the ruling strengthened its ability to protect its brands such as Swiss Army, Swiss Military and Swiss Air Force, from being commercially exploited.