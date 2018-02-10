WORLD
Argentina's Matanza River pollution might be coming to an end
Argentina has unveiled a clean-up plan for its highly polluted Matanza River. A sewage system along with a water treatment facility are some of the measures planned to save the river.
A rusty boat floats on the banks of the Riachuelo River in La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. / AP Archive
February 10, 2018

Argentina's Matanza River is one of the most polluted in the world. It's so toxic, people whose lives depend on it have contracted diseases. 

Residents say the river used to be a source of food for them.

The nearby Shell refinery is one of 6,000 factories that discharge waste into the river.

More than half of the 20,000 people who live near it reside in areas considered unsuitable for human habitation. Many suffer rashes, gastro-intestinal diseases, diarrhea and cancer. 

But the government is planning to construct a sewage system to clean up the contaminated river.

They will make 40 kilometres of tunnels, several sewage plants and a massive water treatment facility set to be complete in 2021. 

TRT World'sMichael Fox has the story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
