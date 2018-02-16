Major landmarks around the world were lit up to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday.

Thousands celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Dog as the first day of the year which is seen as the most important.

Many Chinese began by praying to their gods in a tradition that nobody would miss.

The Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is the country's most important traditional festival and sees many Chinese returning to their hometowns for family reunions and engaging in traditional activities.

In Beijing, people have ushered in the New Year with a bang during early hours of Friday by ringing bells and beating drums to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

Meanwhile in Taipei, people prayed for health, peace and fortune at the Longshan Temple.

This year, a large number of people travelled to Beijing's Badachu Park in a western suburb of the city to ring a bell that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and to beat a traditional drum.