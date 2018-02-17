India's federal police arrested two employees at Punjab National Bank believed to be at the centre of a staggering $1.77 billion fraud, a police source said on Saturday, in the first arrests so far in the country's biggest-ever bank scam.

The arrests late on Friday come amid an intensifying probe involving various authorities after India's second-largest state-run lender said on Wednesday it had been hit by massive fraud.

The two bank employees who were arrested, Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj Kharat, are suspected of steering fraudulent loans to companies linked to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and to entities tied to jewellery retailer Gitanjali, which is led by Modi's uncle, Mehul Choksi.

The accusations against the two relatively junior officials at PNB were detailed in the lender's disclosure and were also contained in a preliminary police report.

Police also arrested a third person, Hemant Bhat, whom the source described as the "authorised signatory" of the companies tied to Nirav Modi.

All three are being questioned, and will appear in a Mumbai court later on Saturday, the source said, adding an "examination of others is continuing."