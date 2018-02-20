The air strikes came at a rate of one a minute, with horrible results: civilians fleeing collapsing buildings, children trapped under slabs of concrete, paramedics grimly rushing the bloodied victims away on stretchers. Over 250 people have been killed in two days in Eastern Ghouta.

The regime's assault on the opposition-controlled suburbs east of the Syrian capital, Damascus, has been a long time coming. Monday's carnage, which continued throughout Tuesday, was the deadliest in Eastern Ghouta in three years.

Starved and battered by the regime for years, the rebellious area has eluded leader Bashar Assad's control despite being encircled and sporadically bombarded since 2013. Now, it appears the Syrian regime and its Russian backers have decided to retake the territory at any cost.

Much like the opposition-held eastern Aleppo in late 2016, eastern Ghouta is set to become a blood-soaked war theatre as Assad tries to bomb it into submission. Tens of thousands of people live there, along with thousands of hard-line fighters, some of whom will probably fight to the end.

Here's a look at the battle for those suburbs.

What is Ghouta?

Ghouta is an informal name for the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus, that form around the Barada River, and towns in its eastern reaches, including Douma, Kfar Batna and Saqba.

The residents of eastern Ghouta were among the first to rise up against Assad's rule in 2011. The area was taken over by opposition fighters a year later as the unrest turned into an armed insurgency, then full-blown civil war.

They held on ferociously, determined to preserve the opposition position closest to the capital, denting the narrative of an Assad victory in key places. Today it is the last major opposition enclave in the area, completely surrounded by areas firmly under regime control.

Historically an agricultural area, it has been partially besieged by the regime since 2013 and completely since mid-2017.

The suburbs endured a devastating sarin gas attack in 2013 that killed hundreds of people.

Over the years, residential buildings, hospitals, schools, warehouses have all been destroyed.