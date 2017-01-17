Kosovo, a small landlocked enclave in the Balkans mainly populated by ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia, however, did not recognise the split. Mitrovica, a disputed territory on the border between the two countries, is mostly populated by ethnic Serbs but is controlled by Kosovo.

Both countries are seeking membership to the European Union, but the EU requires there be no territorial disputes between neighbours as one of the main preconditions of joining the bloc. The train sent from Belgrade to Mitrovica last week however almost veered everything off-track.

Why was the train so controversial?

The Kosovo administration viewed the train, which was covered in Serbian nationalist banners and Christian-Orthodox symbols, as a provocative move by the Serbian administration. One of the Serb-nationalist slogans on the train read "Kosovo is Serbia."

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, a former fighter against the Serbian army during Kosovo's war for independence, said on his personal Facebook account that granting access to the train violated Kosovo's laws and was "completely unacceptable."

Thaci dismissed Serbian claims that his government was blocking the free movement of people and goods. Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic went as far as accusing Kosovo of seeking to start "a war" with Serbia, pointing to the presence of Kosovo's Regional Operational Support Unit (ROSU), or local special forces, on the border.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who gave permission for the train to go ahead with its journey, later halted the train at Raska, a border city on the Serbian side, claiming that ethnic Albanians in Kosovo were planning to attack to the train.

Following the incident, ethnic Serbs in Kosovo poured onto the streets and protested against their own country's administration.

Where is Mitrovica and why is at the centre of the dispute?

Mitrovica is technically divided into two by the Ibar river. The northern part of the city hosts a Serb majority, and they have their institutions, local administration, schools and health care system. But Serbia does not have any police and armed forces in Kosovo.

The Kosovar government considers Mitrovica to be part of Kosovo. But Belgrade does not recognise Kosovo as a country and instead says the enclave historically belongs to Serbia.

The city is is valuable for both sides because it is economically important and rich with natural resources.

The Trepca Mining and Metallurgical Complex, which is based in Mitrovica, is a large industrial complex that provided jobs for more than 20,000 people at one time, but is not as profitable as it used to be.

Serbia considers the complex as belonging to a list of "socially-owned enterprises," which last year Kosovo sought to take control of, in order to save it from bankruptcy.

The move ignited protests by Serbs in the country and the Serbian government in Belgrade.