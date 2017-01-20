Bringing back jobs

Trump's win can be attributed to support from unemployed Americans who lost jobs because companies have moved production abroad.

"One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers who were left behind," he said amid cheers from the crowd gathered at Capitol Hill on Friday.

The new president has threatened to impose a 35 percent tax on American companies that move production abroad and import goods back to the US.

"We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength."

"The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world. But that is the past, now we are looking to the future," he said.

Great Schools

The president has earmarked education as another area that needs improvement.

"An education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge," Trump said of the current system.

"Americans want great schools."

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would increase federal spending on "school choice" by $20 billion.