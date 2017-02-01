The "Muslim question" is one strand that unites the new wave of intolerance on both sides of the Atlantic. Brexit, Trumpism, and the resurgence of the far-right in Europe are enterprises built on fear. Fear of the Muslim migrant or refugee, flooding into Western cities and towns and changing their way of life. Fear of the "Muslim terrorist", with grand designs of bringing down the West by a thousand cuts.

But amid this rising xenophobia, another fascinating trend is emerging. There's a new generation of progressive, practicing Muslims who have become the torchbearers of western, postmodern pluralism.

Last June, London mayor Sadiq Khan, while observing the Ramadan fast, led the city's gay pride parade and slammed the pro-Brexit vote. He reassured Europeans living in the city that they "are welcome" and their presence in London "will not change as a result of this referendum."

While white English and Welsh hyper nationalists aim to pull Britain away from Europe, Khan, and many other sons and daughters of former colonial subjects, are defending the postwar idea of an integrated Europe. Khan, in fact, aims to build bridges in all directions. His first act coming into office this year was to participate in London's annual Holocaust memorial.

Something quite similar is brewing in my home of New York. The old vanguard of the Muslim community leadership in New York City is being replaced by a younger lot that has endorsed uber-progressives like Bernie Sanders, Bill deBlasio, and Zephyr Teachout. They include hijab-clad Muslim women who support abortion rights, the Black Lives Matter movement, and LGBT equality.