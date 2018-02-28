Its 3 AM, in Karachi, Pakistan. I wake up to shadows dancing in the hallway. At first I giggle under my breath, thinking my cousins were up to no good again. I resolve to not let them scare me. Then I see a pair of eyes that reveal the stranger hidden under the cloth that cloaked my face. I heard my own scream crashing through me as the butt of the gun beat my face down into my pillow. A bed once scattered with playful thoughts became a battleground. I was not prepared to face this face.

It was a simple burglary and I never saw their faces. When I stared down the dark void of that gun, I heard nothing—there were no shots fired.

I am not Malala. I am scared of being shot.

I grew up in Pakistan but the Taliban never held me back. God was present in every discourse but God was not holding the helm. In Pakistan, I was never stopped from going to school I was not taught to hide when I heard gunshots. But I never heard gunshots at school.

The children in Parkland, Florida heard shots, and saw their classmates die. They were hunted by those shots. My soul shivers to think of the frantic fear of that hunt and that senseless void, banging with terror.

Young children are mercilessly slaughtered in the US. Members of this community want individual responsibility over communal action. We are meant to be awed by the reductive slogan that "guns don’t kill people, people kill people".

We want God to correct our mistakes and we believe God's existence in the curriculum would magically bestow love and courage to all. Concepts like “God” or even of “Good,” don’t do good, people do good. But we, the people, do nothing.

We do nothing because we choose not to see what is happening as a problem bigger than an individual act.

In the US we’ve had 18 school shooting incidents since January. Terror is here, in our lives. We are quick to see it in Malala’s fight for freedom but not our own. Our children are fighting the same terror and as long as they are doing this, they are not free.

There are not enough guns in the world that would make them free of this terror. I am not afraid of guns. I understand that people kill people. Guns are inanimate objects that do not make ethical choices.

I also know that symbols are real and memories are real. Humans create and enact symbols. Our communal memory of the history of these symbols gives us our identity. It also gives us the illusion that these symbols are real beyond repair, that they are not malleable. Habits leave this stubborn stain on our thoughts and we no longer remember that we choose these symbols and that choice gives them power. Guns are a symbol and they are a part of the American identity.