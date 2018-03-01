Istanbul, Turkey - Mu Tunc is a 31-year old Istanbul native whose first feature film, Arada, competed at !f Istanbul Independent Film Festival. Prior to its Turkey-wide release on April 13, 2018, the film will be screened in Ankara and Izmir as part of the ongoing festival.

Set in the 1990s Istanbul on a single day, the film follows a young punk singer called Ozan and his girlfriend, Lara. Ozan is after a ticket out of the country for the greener pastures of California. Boasting an impressive and dynamic soundtrack, Arada is a semi-autobiographical film about following your dreams, as long as you know what they are.

You grew up in Istanbul in the 1990s. How much of the film is based on your own experience of the city?

Mu Tunc: The whole film is based on my experience of Istanbul. In fact not just my experience of Istanbul – it’s based on what my family and I have lived through. I was four to five years old between 1991 to 1992. But starting from then my memories are fresh because they were intense and I had an older brother who was into hardcore punk ... It affected my subconscious.

My father was a musician, too. He performed in the Turkish classical style [Turk sanat muzigi]. He didn’t just dabble, he put out albums in his youth in the 1970s and was very famous. He performed in Gulhane Park [in the historic district of Sultanahmet, Istanbul], performed alongside [the famous Turkish singer] Emel Sayin: my father Altan Tunc. But his career was over all of a sudden with the [1980 military] coup; after that he has to serve in the military. When he got back, he saw that his career was over. Those days were the time of the single TV channel, in fact he was on that TV channel, he was an artist who had been on TRT. But upon his return nobody remembered him because it had been up more than 15 months. That was a difficult period [for my father] because my older brother was born and all that. He ended up setting aside his career to pick it up some other time, to take on life’s burdens. I grew up watching my father never being able to go back to his career. That wasn’t easy, to tell you the truth. Because there is an artist in the house, a true artist, and he cannot, will not do what he should be doing. And he’s a father figure in such a dynamic.

Then there’s my older brother. What my brother was doing was so insane. You know the old saying, “Trying to sell escargot in a Muslim neighbourhood” [about people trying to do something that is sure to fail]? I think my older brother’s story is even crazier than that. Because in 1988-1989 this guy is interested in extreme music when there’s no such thing as the internet, no nothing in this country. And in such a place they play a hardcore show below our apartment in Merter [in the suburbs of Istanbul]. They set up bands, they invite people. It looks so easy when you look at it now, but [at the time] it was as insane as saying “I’m gonna go to Mars.”

These days people are wearing shredded jeans, designer clothes; when you look at it all these subcultures became a part of a commodity culture. They turned into a product. Fashion is based on this. But these ideas came from very difficult and emotional depths and people didn’t get to this aesthetic all that easily, just like that. The same goes for the world. But it was crazy seeing this in Turkey for me. I was going through an interesting time and was observing all this. I realised the masses [in Turkey] didn’t know about it. Nowadays everybody thinks they’re a part of a subculture based on some visuals they see. That’s not the case though. Culture is a much bigger subject. I realised everybody should know this, and I thought my own family’s tale was a very interesting one.

Would you consider Istanbul a capital of punk rock?

MT: I’m shooting a documentary right now, and was with people who started all this [in Turkey]. We were touching on all the details of how it all began and shooting video. They told me such crazy stories! They used to exchange [Turkish] punk bands’ cassette tapes with people in Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, that was their deal. And the main reason they made demos was so they would have a product they could offer in exchange.

There’s some people who say “C’mon, punk rock from Istanbul?!?” or they don’t believe there was ever hardcore or punk rock made here. They’re dismissive of their own country because they’ve always looked up to the West, exaggerating it in their heads. The truth is, the [musicians in Turkey] really played punk and hardcore music. They didn’t only play; for example there’s this band called Turmoil. They went as far as to make a split album with one of the most important hardcore punk bands in the world, Doom. Turmoil also had albums released in Belgium, in Mexico. Kids who were 14-15 years old! And they achieved this with mail order alone. There’s also bands like Radical Noise who put out albums overseas, split records again. Then there was Crunch in the 1990s, who released one of Turkey’s first hardcore albums from the Kod Muzik label, and Radical Noise on Hammer Muzik.

These are very unique examples. When you look at the United States around the same time you see it’s quite hard to make this kind of music, there’s a handful of albums. Now when you take a look there may be plenty but then production was limited. When you look at Turkey there are at least four to five albums or split records at the beginning of the 1990s. Not to mention demo recordings, there’s tons of those, people have so many. Perhaps some of these demos will surface after this film. People might be recording music in places we know nothing about, in Izmir, in Eskisehir, in Ankara. So to ask whether Istanbul was a punk city is a big question, one I think should be researched in universities. But yes, there was definitely a punk hardcore movement in Istanbul and it was composed of a handful of people.

In the scene taking place at the record store, many Turkish musicians are identified as predecessors to “punk” who wouldn’t necessarily be considered “punk” by the mainstream. What is your definition of “punk”, and who are the first punk musicians of Turkey?

MT: It’s very clear who Turkey’s first punk musicians are. First of all there’s this guy who went to London in the 1970s and who became familiar with this kind of music and the visuals that go with it: Tunay Akdeniz. When he gets back [to Turkey] he displays a punk rock attitude on his album cover and with this outfits. His music is not that punk rock but he has the attitude and is a very important figure. He’s the first person to introduce the concept to Turkey, Tumay Akdeniz and his band Cigrisimlar.

But real punk rock music came to Turkey with a band called Headbangers. That’s a key band. Afterwards there’s Moribund Youth (which later becomes Turmoil), Radical Noise, Violent Pop – my older brother Orkun Tunc’s band along with Tolga – and many others such as Tampon [a female fronted punk rock band]. These bands at the time go through a lot of name changes and such, so there’s no single band, no single name.

I care about that scene [in Arada] a lot. The scene at the cassette shop, the record shop. I shot the scene with the dream that there would be such a scene in Turkish film history because I grew up listening to conversations about music. But I had never seen such an intense conversation about music in any previous Turkish film, even though there’s a lot of it in American films. Especially contemporary independent American cinema which is based on conversation, such as [Kevin Smith’s slacker comedy] Clerks, or Woody Allen’s entire filmography. There’s Richard Linklater. All these guys, like Gus van Sant even. [In Turkish cinema] there are no discussions around culture, and I wanted to make a film that would allow it.

My aim was to show people that what we see as an alien culture, what we see as "the other," this punk culture, is not such a far-out genre, is more of an attitude and is based on a philosophy.

That’s why I gave examples from Turkish music history from the 1960s, 1950s, even the 1920s, trying to make people see that these people too were punks because of their lyrics or their attitudes. I wanted to compare David Bowie with a very important musician in Turkey [Zeki Muren, who is regarded as one of the best classical Turkish singers of all time] so people would see that it’s possible ... I can’t judge anybody. I wanted to put it out there so people would see and process and go “Oh, I never saw it that way before!” That’s why I shot that scene.