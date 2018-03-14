WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU offers additional $3.72B for Syrian refugees in Turkey
European Union due to approve second tranche of $3.72 billion for projects supporting Syrian refugees in Turkey, whose number exceeds three million.
EU offers additional $3.72B for Syrian refugees in Turkey
EU Commissioner of Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos holds a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on March 14, 2018. / AA
March 14, 2018

The European Union Commission offered an additional $3.72 billion (3 billion euros) for Syrian refugees in Turkey as part of a 2016 deal, an official from the bloc said on Wednesday.

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos told a press conference that the bloc was due to move the second tranche of $3.72 billion (3 billion euros) for projects supporting Syrian refugees in Turkey.

In a statement, the commission said: “The first tranche of the Facility set up in 2016 was made up of 1 billion euros [$1.24 billion] from the EU budget and 2 billion euros [$2.48 billion] from Member States' contributions.

“The Commission proposes to continue this arrangement so that the successful and effective work of the Facility for projects benefiting refugees in Turkey can continue.”

The offer came ahead of a key EU-Turkey summit set for March 26 in Varna, Bulgaria bringing together EU leaders and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recommended

In 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a deal aiming to stem the irregular migration flow through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for nearly three million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The deal also allows for the acceleration of Turkey’s EU membership bid and visa-free travel for Turkish nationals within the Schengen area, on the condition that Ankara meets all 72 requirements set by the EU.

Turkey has long complained of the EU being slow to deliver the promised funds for refugees and failing to uphold its end of the deal concerning visa-free travel.

Last November European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that the financial support the EU promised to Turkey will be fully respected.

“I would like to be very clear. We have promised 3 billion euros ($3.72 billion) for the refugee programme and another 3 billion euros ($3.72 billion) to Turkey for the coming years. This decision of the EU will be respected fully," Juncker said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France