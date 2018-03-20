ISTANBUL, Turkey — For months, Samil Karadag grudgingly watched big black Mercedes and Volkswagen vans helmed by Uber drivers whisking off tourists from right in front of his smaller yellow cab.

Each time, he told himself that it was okay and there were plenty of passengers to look for elsewhere. He had been a taxi driver in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, for 25 years. He had seen bad times come and go.

The bustling metropolis has struggled, even with its sophisticated public transport system, to accommodate the needs of its 15 million residents and 9 million tourists who visit every year to see the city’s Ottoman-era palaces and party at trendy clubs.

But in recent months, Karadag, the manager of a family-managed taxi stand in Istanbul’s hip Ortakoy neighbourhood, has seen the ride-hailing platform disrupt the taxi market.

“We had no issue with Uber taking tourists for sightseeing,” he said. “But Uber has become a taxi service. They are ferrying locals from all over the city, including its narrowest streets [in middle-class neighbourhoods]. This cannot go on like this.”

Turkish cab drivers are particularly angry about Uber drivers’ access to not only the city’s touristic hubs but also to its middle-class neighbourhoods, which have long been a cab territory.

Istanbul’s taxi drivers have already made it known how serious they are about letting technology-driven competition infringe on their turf.

In early March, some taxi drivers called an Uber van to a desolate part of the city and then assaulted its driver. There have also been reports of Uber cars being shot at.

Istanbul has become the latest city where Uber faces resistance from local taxi drivers who say the global transport giant has illegally eaten into their business.

Hundreds of angry taxi drivers wearing yellow hats took out a protest rally, honking horns and blocking roads in recent weeks.

With its ability to quickly connect a passenger with the closest available ride, Uber has taken over the ride-hailing business by storm since its launch in 2010. It now operates in more than 600 cities.

The local association of taxi owners, the Chamber of Cab Drivers, has filed a motion in an Istanbul court seeking a prohibition on Uber.

“The price of our license plates and our income have gone down drastically,” Eyup Aksu, 42-year-old head of the chamber, told TRT World. “We will not stand for this. We will defend our livelihood, our work till the very end.”

Istanbul has 17,395 taxis. That number hasn’t changed since 1991, when authorities auctioned taxi number plates for the last time. Like other big cities, a taxi licence plate in Istanbul is a priced asset, which in these days can fetch up to $434,000.

While the number of taxis has remained stagnant over the years, the city’s population has increased substantially, creating an opportunity for Uber, Careem and others to carve out a market for themselves.

Aksu, however, insists that it’s not about supply and demand of taxis, which has come to determine the success of ride-hailing applications. “The municipality had issued way too many taxi permissions 30-40 years ago. So there was already a glut of taxis.”

Uber’s blooper?

Like tourism firms, Uber operates in Turkey under legal permission that is known as a D-2 authorisation document. That allows the ride-hailing company to ferry passengers to tourist destinations such as the Grand Bazaar and Topkapi Palace.

But, taxi drivers complain, Uber uses the D-2 authorisation to operate as a taxi service. Aksu says that makes Uber illegal.

Uber, which began operations in Turkey, in June 2014, currently has more than 5,000 active vehicles in Istanbul. In addition to Istanbul, it also offers services in the resort towns of Bodrum and Cesme during the summer season.

The company refuses to discuss what kind of permit it has in Turkey.

It won’t be the first time that Uber is accused of circumventing local law and transport regulation to penetrate a market. In the European Union, it recently lost a legal battle with taxi drivers after the EU’s top court declared it a taxi service, subjecting it to stricter local laws.

Uber had insisted that its services should fall under lighter EU regulations for online services since it was simply an app connecting drivers with customers.

But Uber continues to see protests in cities around the world.

In March, Hong Kong taxi drivers were out in front of the city’s police headquarters, calling authorities to take necessary measures against Uber drivers.

In Barcelona, Uber needs to relaunch its services with licensed drivers after the Spanish city banned it for using unlicensed drivers. The company’s cheapest service, UberPop, has already been banned in Germany, France and Italy – the three founding and leading members of the EU.