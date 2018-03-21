It is no coincidence that Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Turkey’s sovereign credit rating from Ba1 to Ba2 soon after Turkey launched a military operation in Afrin against the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The timing appears to be significant – almost as if the downgrade was a retaliatory measure – because Operation Olive Branch is considered by many to be a direct confrontation with the US as the YPG continues to be trained, armed and supported by them to supposedly ‘fight against Daesh’ – it doesn’t seem to matter that Daesh has been significantly weakened military, and according to some, defeated.

This is not hard to imagine considering credit rating agencies such as Moody’s, whose main purpose is to collect information about a borrower country so that investors can evaluate whether the country will be able to repay its debts, is part of Moody’s Corporation - an entirely US owned corporation.

Though meant to be an independent credible source, the clearest evidence for organisational partisanship are not just the reasons cited by Moody’s Corporation that led to the downgrade, namely continued loss of institutional strength and increased risks from its wide current account deficit, but also the historical context.

When it comes to continued loss of institutional strength, which means that institutions such as the central bank are under political pressure when it comes to policymaking, one is assuming that the consequences are detrimental to Turkey’s economic success.

However, that point depends less on objective facts and more on who you ask and what they consider "value".

President Erdogan called for cheaper credit to encourage entrepreneurship. This meant stable interest rates despite high inflation, which is against the largely neoliberal notion of ‘inflation targeting’ – a central bank policy that focuses only on ensuring a low inflation rate because it assumes the economy is inherently stable and does not need any other regulation.

It’s quite telling when the two most influential credit rating agencies, including Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, who have both downgraded Turkey’s sovereign credit rating in the past year, are owned by US corporations – it wouldn’t be off-base to say their economic and business values are colored by neoliberalism. Never mind the fact that the policy has paid off remarkably well and has been cited as one of the reasons behind Turkey’s economic resilience.

Let’s take a look at the increased risks from a current account deficit, meaning that the value of exports or money coming in the country is less than the value of imports or money going out of the country.

It is true that Turkey is suffering from a wide current account deficit. However, not all current account deficits are equal because what matters is how and when the government plans to finance the difference.

When the government plans to finance it through foreign investment, yes, it is unsustainable, because dependency on foreign capital is always subject to risk. This is especially more so for Turkey given its geopolitical realities.