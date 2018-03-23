Russian jets launched airstrikes on a district in Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday, killing at least 42 civilians and leaving scores injured.

Mustafa Haj Yousuf, director of the White Helmets civil defense agency said late on Thursday that at least 42 civilians were killed, 72 others were injured in the air strikes targeting a marketplace in Harem.

Civil defense teams are maintaining their search and rescue operations.

According to opposition sources, the warplanes took off from Khmeimim Airbase in Syria’s Latakia province and conducted several airstrikes in and around the district.