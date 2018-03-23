WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian strikes kill at least 42 civilians in Syria's Idlib province
Russian warplanes targeted a marketplace in Harem district of the province. White Helmets civil defence agency said at least 42 civilians were killed and 72 others were injured in the air strikes.
Russian strikes kill at least 42 civilians in Syria's Idlib province
Residents and rescue workers search for victims of a reported air strike in Harem district of Syria's Idlib province on September 29, 2017. / AFP
March 23, 2018

Russian jets launched airstrikes on a district in Syria’s Idlib province on Thursday, killing at least 42 civilians and leaving scores injured.

Mustafa Haj Yousuf, director of the White Helmets civil defense agency said late on Thursday that at least 42 civilians were killed, 72 others were injured in the air strikes targeting a marketplace in Harem.

Civil defense teams are maintaining their search and rescue operations.

According to opposition sources, the warplanes took off from Khmeimim Airbase in Syria’s Latakia province and conducted several airstrikes in and around the district.

Recommended

It came just a day after an air raid on a different part of Idlib, the town of Kafr Batikh, killed at least 20 civilians - including 16 children - near a school.

At least 98 people have been killed, 134 others were injured by airstrikes in opposition-held parts of Idlib and Hama provinces in the last two weeks.

Syria remains locked in a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

According to UN officials, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Finnish journalist arrested after questioning President Stubb on Israel arms deal
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
India to upgrade Afghan mission to embassy in major diplomatic shift
Israeli army begins gradual withdrawal to east of Gaza: local media
Protests erupt in Madagascar as thousands demand President Rajoelina resign
Peru's President Dina Boluarte removed by Congress, legislature chief Jose Jeri sworn in
Israel continues to strike Gaza despite announcing ceasefire
Pakistan military kills 30 terrorists linked to deadly October 7 attack near Afghan border
Kremlin says it would support Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
US, Argentina finalise $20B currency swap framework
Taiwan unveils 'T-Dome' air defence system amid rising China tensions
Israeli forces detain South Korean activist in Gaza flotilla attack: civic groups
‘Massive attack’ plunges Kiev into darkness
Venezuela asks for UN Security Council emergency session over US 'threats' in Caribbean
US 'stepping up pressure' for Ukraine deal — Trump
Ben-Gvir threatens to topple Netanyahu's regime if Hamas remains intact in Gaza