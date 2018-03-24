With Italy still in political deadlock following the general election earlier this month, the two parties battling it out to head a new government reached agreement Saturday on the respective positions of speaker for both the lower and upper houses of parliament.

In a horse-trading deal that could now pave the way for discussions over who will lead the country, a member of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), Roberto Fico, was elected speaker of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies.

In return, Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, a member of the Forza Italia that forms part of the rightwing coalition -- and a close friend of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi -- was voted head of the upper house, the Senate.

The deal follows a period of tense negotiations and allows the sides to now start competing to form a government.

M5S heavyweight Fico, 43, was elected with 422 votes out of 620 and Alberti Casellati, 71, becomes the first female Senate president with 240 votes out of 319.

Alberti Casellati was nominated just before the vote on Saturday morning, following a stalemate in a second round of voting on Friday and a reconciliation meeting between rightwing coalition leaders who had clashed over the issue.

Saturday's breakthrough means the rightwing coalition, which won 37 percent of the vote in the March 4 elections, has the Senate speaker, while M5S takes the position for the lower house.

Crucial agreement

The agreement is crucial because now consultations between Italian President Sergio Mattarella and those competing to form a new government can begin.