Thousands of Catalan separatists faced off with police in Catalonia on Sunday following the arrest in Germany of the region's former president Carles Puigdemont five months after he fled Spain.

Catalan police decked out in riot gear shoved and hit demonstrators with batons to keep the crowd from advancing on the office of the Spanish government's representative in Barcelona, the capital of the wealthy northeastern region.

Officers fired warning shots in the air to try to contain the demonstrators, who pushed large recycling containers towards police. Some people threw glass bottles, cans and eggs at police.

Seventy-nine people were injured during the clashes in Barcelona, mainly with bruises, including 13 police officers, emergency services said.

Another seven people were injured at a protest in Lleida, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) west of Barcelona and one person was injured in Tarragona to the south.

TRT World spoke to journalist Marah Rayan from Madrid, who says the Spanish government has been tight-lipped on Puidgemont's arrest.

A call for calm

Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent appealed for calm in an address broadcast on regional television.

"I have no doubt that Catalan society will act as it always has, with non-violence," he said.

German police earlier arrested Puigdemont as he crossed the border with Denmark by car, responding to a European warrant issued by Spain, a German police spokeswoman told AFP.

The arrest comes five months after Puigdemont went on the run as Spanish prosecutors sought to charge him in the wake of a vote by the Catalan parliament to declare independence.

'Not the end'

"It angers us that they arrested Puigdemont, he is our highest representative," said 22-year-old architecture student Judit Carapena told AFP at the protest.

Spain’s central government should not "sing victory because it is not the end of separatism, far from it," she added.

Yolanda Salleras, a 37-year-old physiotherapist, said they time had come for Catalan separatists to do "something more radical" like an open-ended strike "until they free everybody."

Aside from Puigdemont, nine other Catalan separatist leaders are in jail in Spain over the region's separatist push.

According to Catalan public radio, CDR members blocked several roads in Catalonia, causing traffic jams, just as they did during two strikes in the region last year called to protest police violence during a banned independence referendum held in Catalonia on October 1.

Puigdemont's detention puts his fate in the hands of German courts, which will have to decide whether to pass him to Spanish authorities to face charges of "rebellion and misuse of public funds."

It is the latest chapter in a secession saga that has bitterly divided Catalans and triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Puigdemont will be brought before a German court on Monday, who will then decide if he is to remain in custody pending extradition proceedings.

Rebellion charge