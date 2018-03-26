WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Six people were killed and 19 wounded when Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, allegedly went on a shooting rampage in January 2017.
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on February 21, 2017. / Reuters
March 26, 2018

The suspect in the murders of worshippers at a Quebec City mosque last year entered a plea on Monday of not guilty to all charges.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, faces 12 charges, including six for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of six men, and six counts of attempted murder.

One of the attempted murder charges covers the other 35 people who were at the mosque the night of the shootings.

Bissonnette appeared in a Quebec City courtroom on Monday and as the charges were read aloud, he answered “not guilty” to each count relating to the attack January 29, 2017.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more on the story.

Recommended

Three days have been set aside for discussion of pre-trial motions, where the prosecution and defence debate issues in front of judge Francois Huot, including what will be admissible evidence for the jury to hear.

Huot approved a publication ban on the motions, which is routine until a jury hears the evidence.

The case will go to trial in about two months and jury selection begins April 3.

The judge ordered 600 people summoned as potential jurors.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report