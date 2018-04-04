WORLD
2 MIN READ
Maada Bio elected as Sierra Leone's new president
Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) won 51.81 percent of votes cast in the March 31 poll, defeating the ruling All People's Congress candidate Samura Kamara.
Maada Bio elected as Sierra Leone's new president
Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), carries his daughter as he casts his vote during a presidential run-off in Freetown, Sierra Leone March 31, 2018. / Reuters Archive
April 4, 2018

Opposition challenger Julius Maada Bio clinched victory on Wednesday in Sierra Leone's presidential vote, the country's election monitor said.

Bio, a former soldier, won 51.81 percent of the ballots in the March 31 election compared with 48.19 percent for the incumbent Samura Kamara, said Mohamed Conteh, the head of the National Electoral Commission.

The official results of the vote had been delayed by a dispute over the method of tallying results that left ballot papers from 11,000 polling stations across the poor West African nation uncounted.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

Recommended

Earlier on Wednesday, Kamara supporters marched in the capital Freetown, tearing down Bio posters and alleging "foreign meddling" in the vote.

Security forces erected a cordon around Bio's SLPP party headquarters, where hundreds of supporters had already begun celebrating victory ahead of the expected official results.

Bio narrowly won the first round of voting ahead of Kamara, a close ally of outgoing President Ernest Bai Koroma.

A total of 3.1 million people were registered to vote in the first presidential poll since a 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak that killed 4,000 people.

One of the world's poorest nations despite huge mineral and diamond deposits, Sierra Leone is recovering only gradually from war and disease. Its economy remains fragile, with corruption widespread in the former British colony.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report