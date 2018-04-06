India and South Africa, both emerging economic powers, share a ticking time bomb of a problem: not only are they more likely to experience climate change, but they’re also more likely to experience its worst effects, thanks to incredibly high income inequality levels.

South Africa and India are the first and second most unequal countries in the world respectively, and unless they take into account that various socioeconomic groups experience climate change differently, any policy designed to help victims is doomed to fail.

In India, climate change has been linked to the suicides of nearly 60,000 farmers and farm workers.

Illustrating the extreme sensitivity of the Indian agricultural industry to spikes in temperature, research shows that 67 more farmers commit suicide on any given day if the temperature rises by just one degree.

As farmer suicides became politicised, it eventually led to reports that farmer suicide rates had slowed down. The veracity of these reports, however, were controversial. Nevertheless, after years of protests from NGOs, activists and opposition politicians, the Indian government made a move recently when it launched a $1.3 billion insurance scheme to protect against crop failures. Additionally, Maharashtra, Punjab, and the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, have all passed farm-debt waivers.

But experts argue this isn’t enough, as it isn’t simply a matter of debt. Current interventions do not account for the impact of socioeconomic inequality on farmers’ perception of their own well-being, cited as another reason for farmer suicides corroborated by the fact that there are differences in farmer suicidality even when there is no difference in indebtedness levels.

Because of increasing globalisation and visible inequality leading to rising – and mostly unmet – life expectations, Indian farmers’ perception of their well-being is even more susceptible to the vagaries of nature compared to not just other socioeconomic groups, but also compared to their own personal histories. More importantly, there is an imbalance amongst them, as even though all Indian farmers are at risk of suicide, the poorest of them are undeniably more at risk.

Therein lies a key opportunity for the Indian government to improve upon the current policy and support structures available to farmers – by offering a basic unconditional income for all farmers and farm workers. The supplemental income would allow poor victims of climate change a better chance to cope with its damaging effects.

It could be a tailored version of an already proposed universal basic income for India for which there is growing support despite the fact that it is expected to cost around 5 percent of India’s GDP. This, instead of an insurance scheme or debt waivers, can help more because premium payments and bureaucratic hurdles are not exactly helping improve anyone’s mental health, much less impoverished and largely illiterate farmers.