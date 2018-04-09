More than a million refugees and displaced people live in Azerbaijan - that's more than 10 percent of the entire population.

Most of them were forced out by the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over occupied Karabakh, which ended in a ceasefire in 1994. But a lasting settlement still hasn't been reached, and many still want to return home.

The district of Yasamal is an area full of people who fled fighting in occupied Karabakh.

Kathria is one of them. She was forced leave 25 years ago when Armenian forces took over her home city. Previously a librarian, Kathira now earns a living by making curtains.