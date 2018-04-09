WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kurdish members of the FSA fight the YPG in Syria
The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is a coalition fighting alongside Turkey which is carrying out Operation Olive Branch in Syria to drive terrorists from its border. The FSA includes Kurds, who are fighting against the YPG terror group.
Kurdish members of the FSA fight the YPG in Syria
Ahmed Misto, a Kurd (L), and a fellow FSA fighter in an undated screengrab from video shot in April 2018 in northern Syria. / TRTWorld
April 9, 2018

Ahmed Misto is a Kurd and a member of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). He and his fellow FSA fighters are battling terrorists as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria. Among their targets are the YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, and the United States.

Misto fought forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in Aleppo. Now, his role with the FSA in Operation Olive Branch in Afrin has put him into direct conflict with fellow Kurds.

Recommended

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai tells his story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report