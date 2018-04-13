From the moment the Assad regime allegedly struck civilians in Douma with chemical weapons last week, potentially adding to its growing list of more than two dozen confirmed instances of gassing Syrians, the US media has essentially become host to a shouting match - pitting those who advocate punishing Assad for carrying out yet another alleged atrocity against those who warn that further US airstrikes risks igniting World War Three.

Whether you tune into the right-wing-media-industrial complex, or any of the free-to-air news channels, otherwise known as the “mainstream media,” it matters not.

From Fox News to CNN; from CBS to NBC; from progressive outlets such as Democracy Now to white-nationalist rags such as Breitbart magazine, pundits who are unqualified to discuss the peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of Syrian society, or the complex military dynamics of the conflict try to convince the American public of the virtues and consequences of punishing Syria’s genocidal dictator with US military might.

Lost, of course, in the humdrum, as always, are the voices of Syrians themselves, who presumably must look on in sheer disbelief and bewilderment as non-Syrians argue about the future of their country and the value of their lives.

It should be obvious to American audiences that Tucker Carlson of Fox News, for instance, is not an astute scholar of Middle East affairs or international relations, and nor has he demonstrated any expertise or even a modest understanding of the conflict. But that doesn’t stop Carlson from playing a Syrian expert on TV for his predominately right wing audience.

Having said that, it’s not much better on the left-leaning side of the media landscape. In fact, it’s far worse, as progressive outlets such as Democracy Now, The Young Turks, MSNBC, and others play host to those who have been discredited with pushing debunked Kremlin generated conspiracy theories that are meant to discredit Syrian rebels and smear Assad’s victims.

So, what do Syrians think?

Kassem Eid doesn’t speak for all Syrians, obviously, but his story typifies the experiences of so many that have suffered under the relentless brutality of the Assad regime.

When Syrians took to the streets in 2011, inspired by the respective pro-democracy revolutions in Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya, Eid told me he took to the streets to demand “free elections, equality, and an end to tyranny,” asserting that Syrians were driven by “poverty, frustration, and anger.”

When Assad chose to imprison, torture, and murder protesters instead of hearing out their modest demands for political and economic reform, Eid did not instantly join the Free Syrian Army, which was established by regime defectors to defend Syrians from Assad’s tanks and guns. But then came a chemical weapon attack on his hometown – Moadhamiyeh – in August 2013.

“On Aug. 21, 2013, I woke up in the dark around 4:45 a.m., struggling to breathe. My eyes were burning, my head was throbbing, and my throat was blocked. I was suffocating,” wrote Eid in an op-ed. “I pounded my chest but I couldn’t breathe. Suddenly, my windpipe opened. A gust of air pierced my lungs. Needles seemed to stab my eyes. A searing pain clawed at my stomach. I doubled over and shouted to my roommates: ‘Wake up! It’s a chemical attack!’”

When I spoke with Eid, he told me it was at that moment he decided to take up arms against his attempted murderer – Bashar al Assad. It was then I asked Eid what he had to say Western journalists who have visited government held Damascus, and who, in turn, claim Syrians support Assad?