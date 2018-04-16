WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greek protesters in Athens try to bring down Truman statue
Protesters from the Greek communist party attached ropes to the 3.5-metre bronze statue and were preparing to saw through the base of the structure.
Greek protesters in Athens try to bring down Truman statue
A statue of former US president Harry Truman is tied with ropes as a supporter of the Greek Communist Party uses a grinder in a effort to bring the statue down during a demonstration against air strikes on Syria by the United States, Britain and France, in Athens, Greece April 16, 2018. / Reuters
April 16, 2018

Greek communist party (KKE) supporters tried to take down a statue of former US president Harry Truman in Athens on Monday during a protest against air strikes on Syria by the United States, Britain and France.

Protesters used a metal grinder to try to cut off the statue's feet and tug it down with ropes before riot police intervened and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The statue suffered minor damage while at least three protesters were injured, with blood trickling from their heads.

Several hundred KKE supporters joined a march to the US Embassy, a couple of miles from the statue, in the third demonstration in Athens against Saturday's air strikes on what Western powers said were Syrian chemical weapons installations.

Recommended

"What we did today is a symbolic move against the US and the war (in Syria)," said Yorgos Perros, a member of the communist-affiliated union PAME. "The statue is a symbol of imperialism and the United States in Greece."

The 3.5-metre, bronze Truman statue, also not far from the prime minister's office, has been a regular target of protesters who have vandalised or attacked it with paint against what they call American "imperialism" in Greece.

Many also believe Washington backed the military junta that ruled Greece from 1967-74 as well as the Turkish military intervention of Cyprus in 1974 following a brief Greek-backed coup.

The statue had to be removed and restored in 1986 after being bombed. Truman was US president from 1945 to 1953. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France