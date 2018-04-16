The philosopher Walter Benjamin once wrote that ‘behind every fascism, there is a failed revolution’. Well, in Egypt, behind its very own modern ‘fascism’—or for the pedantic, ‘totalitarianism’—you’ll find the corpses of revolutionaries.

The regime’s dungeons are packed full of them too – tortured, broken and often condemned people stuffed away in the dark.

In Cairo, a pseudo-parliament, General Abdel Fatah el Sisi’s Maglis El Nowwab, is packed full of only his most loyal and servile kleptocratic cronies.

Even the walls of revolutionary graffiti, the most famous of which was found on Mohamed Mahmoud Street just off Tahrir Square, have been cleansed or face demolition. One might think that the question of graffiti is a small one - some elitist fancy that causes indignancy only among a privileged few. Perhaps this is now the case, but it was not always so.

This was a revolutionary artform – by referencing the ancient and famous artform of hieroglyphs painted and carved on the walls of Egypt’s most famous monuments, depicting both the past, present and future of the country, the artists sought to claim that moment – January 25, 2011 until July 3, 2013 – as the time when the people got to express themselves.

The monument was the revolution, and Pharaoh—for the first time in Egypt’s long history—was the people. Egypt’s organs of control, the hated Central Security Forces, had retreated, its institutions of domination were in chaos as people swarmed into Tahrir to claim their future.

But there’s a new pharaoh in town. And he determines not just the present and the future in terrifying new ways, but the past too. This gets to the very core of counter-revolution and the necessity of totalitarianism in Sisi’s Egypt.

Take the recent ‘election’. To even use the word ‘election’ to describe what occurred at the end of last month over the course of 3 days is an exercise in the absurd.

No election took place in Egypt. At least Mubarak had the twisted courtesy to call his own anti-democratic re-accessions to the Egyptian throne as ‘democratic ceremonies’, but the Sisi regime, caught as it often is between the facade of change and vicious tyrannical arrogance, went ahead with this ‘ceremony’ as if it was an actual election.

In truth, Sisi was simply re-anointed as president without any fuss. To call what occurred ‘political’, by the normal standard, is as equally preposterous. The event was brazenly anti-political.

The usual political process of elections, such as antagonism between competing ideological forces via debates and electioneering, were of course entirely absent.

In fact, anything political concerning the election was crushed. Even among the small pool of what you might call the ‘tolerated opposition’ (known as feloul in the era of democracy following January 25), Sisi acted swiftly to neutralise any potential challenge that might stir something among the pliable, conditioned and broken electorate.

Genuine opposition?

The two most famous candidates that tried to stand against Sisi were former Mubarak-era Army Chief of Staff Sami Anan and Mubarak’s former Prime Minister Ahmed Shafik, who was also the figurehead of the counter-revolutionary campaign to stop Egypt’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi triumphing in the genuine election of 2012.

While both are hardly bastions of freedom and democracy in Egypt, it’s wrong to say that they didn’t present specific threats to Sisi.

Anan, for example, had courted support among the remnants of the once mighty but now broken, banned and underground Muslim Brotherhood, while he selected Hisham Geneina as his running mate.

During Morsi’s time in government, Geneina had been Egypt’s top auditor, tasked with mapping the scale of the kleptocracy that had mushroomed under the rule of Mubarak and the military. Geneina’s auditing found that in just three years alone an astonishing $76 billion in public funds had been lost to Egypt’s kleptocrats.

Of course, they couldn’t have that. In 2016, Geneina was sentenced to one-year in prison under the ludicrous charges of ‘spreading false news’ and ‘disturbing the peace’.

For Anan to appoint him as his running mate for the 2018 election was thus a major signal to Sisi that he had real intentions of criticising the status quo that Sisi upholds.

After announcing his intention to run, Anan was arrested and ‘interrogated’ under the charge of ‘inciting against the armed forces’. Most of his campaign staff were also arrested, including his running mate Geneina. Whatever the regime said to Anan and his team, met its desired effect – they promptly shut up and made no further criticisms of Sisi.

The process was similar with Shafik. After Morsi’s election, Shafik, seeking to protect himself and his looted wealth, had fled to the UAE.

After he declared his intention to run, Sisi’s main patrons in the UAE would not let him leave the country. Shafik made as much noise as possible about his ‘imprisonment’ in the UAE, including an interview with Al Jazeera, forcing themto relent and let him leave.

Shafik landed in Egypt and was immediatelydetained. He barely got to touch Egyptian soil before he was whisked away by the notorious Mukhabarat. It’s worth noting the immediate danger Shafik posed to Sisi.

Though the internal dynamics of Egypt's ruling Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) are extremely hard to extrapolate, it is known that they are not unanimously uncritical when it comes to Sisi's presidential rule.

It just might be that Shafik, who once garnered so much support from the same elites who now support Sisi, could truly shake things up for Sisi were he to stand against him.

Even though the vote is fixed, his candidacy could’ve put a strain on the already creaking foundations of Egypt's establishment.