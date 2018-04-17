The African continent has been popping up on the agenda of Israeli policymakers frequently in recent years. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used to tweet photos showing the hospitality of African leaders, Israeli newspapers speak of Israel’s return to Africa.

However, it is not a bed of roses.

Another Africa-related issue that popped up as a headache for Israeli politicians was Africans seeking asylum in Israel. Frequent statements have been made regarding their prospective deportation from the country or being jailed in Israel.

In February, Israeli border authority officials announced that it will start issuing deportation notices for 40,000 African migrants residing in its territory.

Despite the Supreme Court halting the decision temporarily, their future remains in limbo. As a result of the Supreme Court's decision, the Border Authority came up with another plan to deport 20,000 single men. In that case, the director of the authority said, women and children seeking asylum can have permanent status.

An International Scandal

The majority of the nearly 40,000 African migrants in Israel hail from Sudan and Eritrea.

Eritrea produces a disproportionate level of refugees owing to the hermetic state's unapologetic authoritarianism.

UN documents show that “[Eritrea] has widespread networks of informants, coerced by the state, and those suspected of treasonous behaviour are subject to arbitrary arrest, forced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, and torture”.

Ordinary Eritrean citizens are forcefully conscripted into endless military and state service with meagre salaries. Those that manage to escape face danger if they return, as they are stigmatised as “deserters.”

Since the early 2000s, people from Sudan’s Darfur region have been witnessing continuous ethnic violence in which conflicting parties use torture, mutilation and rape as weapons of war.

Asylum seekers from both nations are genuinely under threat in their countries.

The forced expulsion of these persecuted migrants clearly depicts not only Israel’s failure of its larger moral responsibilities towards refugees, but further its disregard of the legal responsibilities it agreed to when it signed the Refugee Convention.

Second, this plan serves as a signpost of the dreadful political measures fueling the international refugee crisis across the world where anti-refugee sentiment and policies are on the rise.

Lastly, this mass deportation order clearly indicates the failure of the international community to uphold and honour their commitments to refugees by pressuring the Israeli government to reverse its controversial plan.

The Israel deportation plan — which many human rights agencies say is in violation of international law because deportees are being sent to countries that cannot safeguard their safety — is of course a major international scandal.