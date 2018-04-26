The simmering economic tensions between the US and China has brought both countries to the brink of a “trade war”.

The latest development that has exacerbated the trade spat between the world’s two largest economies came as President Trump signed a proclamation that imposes a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports. Several countries have been exempted from the duties.

But China has not.

In response on April 2, Beijing levied tariffs on more than 100 US products including pork, wine and fruits.

President Trump also approved tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines as an attempt to protect domestic manufacturing and announced that he will take further action against Chinese trade policies that he thinks are benefiting from unfair competition.

Under President Trump’s ‘America First’ policy, the US is undertaking many measures that are essentially protectionist and nationalist.

The ongoing trade spat reveals a remarkable aspect of the US grand strategy, which under President Trump, is shifting away from handling international affairs through multilateral institutions to bilateral agreements based on the principle of reciprocity.

President Trump objected to the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by defining it as “the worst trade deal ever”; withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) describing it as a “job killer” and a “rape” of US interests; and stalled the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) talks since his inauguration.

Trump also showed his discontent with the trade deficit the US has with Germany and criticised EU countries for imposing high tariffs on US products.

These moves constitute a conspicuous divergence from what the US has traditionally pursued under the American strategy of leading and maintaining the global trade regime since the end of World War II.

The current liberal world order emerged in the aftermath of WWII. A “rules-based” system grounded on multilateral agreements and institutions made in the image of US interests.

The US acted as a "guardian" for the system viewing its success as crucial to the maintenance of its economic and political hegemony.

Many analysts defined the role of the US in this system as “benign” and “benevolent hegemony” that shouldered the costs and burdens at the expense of short-term potential disadvantages. To perform this task, the US was heavily involved in multilateral agreements and institutions. The Trump era makes a sharp divergence from that position.

Current policies show that the US is unwilling to continue to play this role. In this regard, some analysts have used the term “withdrawal doctrine” in order to describe Trump’s grand strategy by highlighting the extent of the change in the global outlook of the US.