The launching of a limited punitive raid against the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad for the use of poison gas has brought some attention to the regime’s crimes. The regime’s visible crimes are numerous and devastating.

In addition to using weapons of mass destruction, fighter jets have levelled ancient cities, sieges have starved populations into submission, and improvised explosives like barrel bombs have maimed thousands. These tactics are part of what UN investigators have called a “systematic and widespread attack against [the Syrian] civilian population”.

The UN commission recently noted that what the Assad regime has done amounts to crimes against humanity, including extermination, murder, rape, and torture.

What does not get enough attention is the part of Assad’s criminality that is most difficult to see: that which takes place in the prisons, a vast network of concentration camps where torture and murder is routine.

Assad’s prisons before the war

The horrific conditions and systemic torture are a longstanding fact about the Assad regime’s prisons, and this is hardly a surprise. Nazi fugitives like Walter Rauff and Alois Brunner, an assistant to Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects and the operational leader of the Holocaust, were not only sheltered in Syria but provided advice to its intelligence and security apparatus on interrogation and other matters. (Israel nearly killed Brunner, twice, while he was based in Syria.)

One of the best descriptions of Syria’s pre-war jails comes from Mustafa Khalifa, who spent twelve years inside one. In 2008, Khalifa wrote about his experience in novelised form in a book called The Shell. Khalifa describes being arrested without any explanation to him of the charges and without any explanation to his family of where he was.

On arrival at Assad’s prisons Khalifa describes a “welcoming party”—a beating—that some detainees do not survive. The cells are overcrowded and squalid. Access to water and basic hygiene needs is severely restricted. Food is minimal and sometimes withheld altogether. When food is served it is dumped on the floor and prisoners whipped as they try to retrieve it; if they stumble they might be beaten to death.

When prisoners are allowed into the yard, they are assaulted and forced to assault each other, sometimes sexually. All of this is accompanied by verbal degradation at all opportunities. The humiliation and dehumanisation is total, reinforcing to prisoners how cheaply the authorities view life and how close death is at all times.

Khalifa was imprisoned in Tadmor, the Desert Prison, around the time the first anti-Assad revolt was savagely repressed in 1982. It was that massacre in Hama to put down the rebellion, and the massacre of 1,000 prisoners in Tadmor in one day, two years earlier, that terrorised Syria into passivity until the revolution erupted in 2011.

Syrian prisons since 2011

The continuity of the Assad regime’s conduct is striking. The description of conditions from three decades ago given by Khalifa has been recounted over the last few years by thousands of survivors of Assad’s prison system. The main difference this time is that Tadmor is gone: dynamited in 2015. It is Sednaya in Damascus that has become a byword during this rebellion for the regime’s crimes.

In February 2017, Amnesty International released a report, simply titled, “Human Slaughterhouse,” which documents the near-indescribable, systematic cruelty visited on inmates at Sednaya, and the murder at this facility of at least 13,000 people between September 2011 and December 2015—meaning that the actual death toll is much higher.

It was revealed in May 2017 that the scale of the killing at Sednaya had necessitated the installation of a crematorium to dispose of the bodies.

Amnesty notes that one block of Sednaya had been reserved for Islamist prisoners, but by May 2011 this section had been emptied. Assad had turned loose the Islamists at the same time his security forces were attacking civilian demonstrators in ways calculated to cause sectarian strife; the intention was to militarise the uprising and discredit it, to Syrians and foreigners, by staining it with terrorism. Among those released were numerous future leaders of the Islamist wing of the insurgency.

Assad then filled the empty cells with secular civil society activists, lawyers, journalists, doctors, aid workers, and students. The conditions at Sednaya are designed to “destroy any sense of dignity or hope,” Amnesty notes. The “welcome party” kills a number of people before they ever reach the prison, and the regime specifically targets the ill and infirm for murder during this phase. Prisoners are then made to shower; the guards whip them and force inmates to sexually attack one-another throughout this process.

Detainees are first imprisoned in the dark, in solitary confinement, beneath Sednaya, and then brought up to the ground level where they are crammed into cells with two-dozen or more others. One prisoner is nominated as cell leader and every day he has to nominate five who have broken the silence demanded of inmates. Those five will be beaten. If the leader does not select people, he will be tortured. The leader, who is regularly beaten for other matters, dies every week or two.