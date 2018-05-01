May Day around the world, in pictures
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
May Day around the world, in picturesWorkers across the world on Tuesday marked the International Labor and Solidarity Day, also known as May Day, with large rallies and demonstrations.
French authorities said some 1,200 hooded and masked protesters dressed in black had turned up on the sidelines of the annual planned demonstration by labour unions in Paris. May 1, 2018. / Reuters
May 1, 2018

Workers and activists marked May Day on Tuesday with rallies to demand their government address labour issues.

International Workers' Day is a public holiday in many countries, though activities are restricted in some places, sometimes leading to confrontations.

Here is a look at some of the events around the world:

France

Scattered vandalism marked May Day in France as hundreds of demonstrators marched across Paris to oppose economic policies pursued by President Emmanuel Macron.

Greece

Thousands of Greeks are marching through central Athens in at least three separate May Day demonstrations.

Cambodia

About 2,000 garment workers gathered at a park in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, for a rally organised by a garment union coalition.

Recommended

Philippines

About 5,000 people from various groups rallied near the presidential palace in Manila to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfil a major campaign promise to end contractualisation, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

Russia

Over recent years, Russia's May Day parade became a highly orchestrated show of power by Russian authorities and the ruling United Russia party, with the demonstrators refraining from criticising the government.

Indonesia

Indonesian protesters urged the government to avoid outsourcing and to raise their wages. They also asked the government to stop foreign labourers from working in Indonesia, saying it decreases employment opportunities for local workers.

Spain

More than 70 cities across Spain have held May Day marches calling for gender equality, higher salaries and pensions now that the country's economy is back on track.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
