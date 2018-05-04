WORLD
Kenya floods leave dozens dead in two months: Red Cross
Red Cross says the flood in Kenya killed at least 112 and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.
A picture taken on April 27, 2018, shows villagers of Onkolde being evacuated by a Kenya's Red Cross boat from their flooded village after the Tana River overflowed in coastal region of Kenya. / AFP
May 4, 2018

Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet made an appeal for $5 million (four million euros) to help those affected in 32 counties.

Since early March, "112 people have lost their lives countrywide," he told a press conference.

"About 48,177 households have been displaced so far and this translates to 260,200 people that are displaced," he said.

Gullet said over 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) of crops had been destroyed and some 20,000 animals washed away, while more than a hundred schools had been affected, many of which remain closed.

The disaster comes after three failed rainy seasons inflicted a crippling drought that sent food prices soaring and left more than three million people requiring food aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
