Amid rising tensions with Russia, the Pentagon has announced the official re-establishment of the US 2nd Fleet – a Cold War command disbanded in 2011 – to patrol the North Atlantic and face a resurgent threat from Russia.

The aim is to bolster the US and NATO presence in the Atlantic Ocean.

The chief of US Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, made the announcement during a change of command ceremony on Friday in the Atlantic naval port of Norfolk, Virginia.

"Our National Defense Strategy makes clear that we're back in an era of great power competition as the security environment continues to grow more challenging and complex," said Richardson, according to a navy statement.

"That's why today, we're standing up Second Fleet to address these changes, particularly in the north Atlantic."

The 2nd Fleet command was disbanded as a cost-savings measure in 2011, and its assets and personnel dispersed within the navy.

The new command will be responsible for US naval forces along the US east coast as well as the north Atlantic region, a navy statement said.

Before it was disbanded the 2nd Fleet played a key role during the Cold War years, with operations in the North Atlantic and supporting US naval forces in the Mediterranean.

Russian planes and ships have in recent months made multiple incursions in the north Atlantic close to the airspace and territorial waters of US NATO allies, including Britain.