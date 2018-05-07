A year ago, on May 7, Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen by 66.1 percent versus 33.9 percent in the second and final round of voting.

We look back on some of the striking images and characteristics of the first year in power of France's youngest-ever president who, at age 40, has vowed to shake up France and Europe.

The Republican monarch

Before his election, Macron had theorised that French people wanted their leader to show more authority after five years of his predecessor, Francois Hollande, who had promised to be a "normal president."

He has cloaked himself in the symbols of power, using the pharaonic pyramid of the Louvre Museum as the backdrop for his victory speech and repeatedly using the sumptuous Versailles palace, former seat of French kings.

His role as "father of the nation" was tested in December when he spoke at funerals for two national heroes, the wildly popular rocker Johnny Hallyday and writer Jean d'Ormesson.

But opponents deride him for having illusions of grandeur or authoritarian tendencies, with opponents at a demonstration on Saturday carrying effigies depicting him as Napoleon, the Roman god Jupiter, or a crown-wearing monarch.

Globetrotting leader

Armed with his catchphrase "France is back," Macron has travelled to all corners of the world proudly telling audiences about his economic reforms and positioning himself as Europe's most visible leader.

He has visited Beijing, Washington, New Delhi and Sydney, and has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Egypt's leader Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris within the last year.

Closer to home, he has championed reform of the European Union, pleading for the bloc to go further in linking its economies, governments and armies.

But many analysts see him as isolated, lacking allies in Europe and unable to exert much influence on global issues such as the Syria conflict, climate change or the Iran nuclear deal.

Debater-in-chief

A combative debater, Macron likes to wade into a crowd of protesters – with a camera rolling, to try to win them over.

It was a tactic he deployed successfully during campaigning when he confronted striking workers at a Whirlpool dryer factory in his hometown of Amiens in northeast France.

He has repeated the exercise several times since – with a hurricane survivor on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, with angry farmers and latterly with striking rail workers in eastern France.

"He likes to engage with people because he thinks that it gives him an opportunity to explain himself," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has said.

He still needs to win over the country as a whole, however: a poll on Sunday showed 55 percent of respondents were disappointed with his first year.